Remembering Kobe Bryant: See His Life in Photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service honoringKobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The event, dubbed a celebration of Kobe's life, comes three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and retired star of the team was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl, one of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's four daughters, and seven other people.

Tickets for the memorial cost $224 each, 2 for $224 and $24.02 each, an homage to Kobe's 24 jersey number. Proceeds will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private funeral near their family's Southern California home.

Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before they traded him to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire NBA career and with whom he won five championships. He wore both No. 8 and 24 jerseys, both of which were retired by the franchise.