Justin Bieber Gives Emotional Performance With Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 8:02 PM

Justin Bieber is lending his vocal talents to Kanye West's Sunday Service choir.

The singer joined the famed choir on Sunday to sing Marvin Sapp's song "Never Would Have Made It" as the crowd watched in awe. As he began his performance, which Kim Kardashianrecorded on her Instagram Story, the singer stood by the piano in a red sweatshirt as North West and her friend Haidyn stood by him. The crowd cheered him on as he hit every single note with perfect pitch. After finishing his song, he got off the circular stage and embraced Kanye in the sea of singers. 

His performance was preceded by the Choir singing a revamped and decidedly cleaner version of Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and "Ballin," in addition to "Love Come Down," "Jesus Is King" and other songs that had the audience on their feet, including North who danced and sang along with the choir. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Split the Buffet With KFC Bucket

Justin's performance with Kanye comes just days after the release of his album Changes, which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making this his seventh album to do so. 

According to Billboard, he's the youngest solo artist to have seven no. 1 albums, having beaten out previous record-holder Elvis Presley.

It's no wonder his album is already no. 1, after all, it's basically a love letter to wife Hailey Bieber. He sings about their humble beginning, rocky end and their eventual marriage, with the help of artists like KehlaniPost Maloneand Quavo. Not to say it's all about Hailey. He touches on his mental health struggles and the Changes he's gone through in recent years, too. 

He shared on Instagram last week, "Good morning. Just wanted to say thank you for all the amazing support of #CHANGES. Thank you."

 

