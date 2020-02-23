Drew Carey Breaks Down Crying Remembering Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 3:03 PM

Drew Carey, Amie Harwick

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Drew Carey got emotional on his Sirius XM radio show as he paid tribute to his late ex-fiancée Amie Harwick, who was killed last week at age 38.

Police had found the family and sex therapist unconscious on the ground beneath her Hollywood Hills home's third-story balcony and she later died of her injuries in a hospital. Los Angeles authorities have deemed the case a homicide and one of her former boyfriends was arrested for alleged connection with her death and charged with murder and burglary.

Carey and Harwick were engaged in 2017 but broke up a year later.

"I just wanted to let you know that my ex-fiancée, Amie, who I loved very much, was murdered the day after I recorded this so I didn't want people to hear this and hear me be happy and fun and think I didn't know it happened, or something," the 61-year-old The Price Is Right host said on Friday's episode of his Sirius XM show Drew Carey's Friday Night Freak-Out, according to NBC's Today show website.

"Back in September 2018, I was in a beautiful, great, best relationship of my life with a woman named Amie Harwick," he said before he began crying. "She was a sex therapist and mental health advocate. She had a Ph.D. and a master's degree, and she was beautiful and fun, and cared deeply about people and improving their lives, and was just a joy to be around. I was so in love with her."

"I just want to say, I'm so broken up," he later said. "Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back."

Carey said that during their relationship, he used to send Harwick his show's setlists.

"All these songs were so important to us and I want to play them for you, so you can hear how much we loved each other through these songs," he said.

After news of Harwick's death was made public, Carey said in a statement on Twitter, "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

