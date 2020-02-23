Jessie J Has a Dance Party With Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly

Jessie J spent some quality time with boyfriend Channing Tatum's daughter Everly Tatum this weekend.

The two took the 6-year-old out to an arcade, and she and the singer later had themselves a dance party at home.

Jessie posted on her Instagram Story videos, including a clip of her and Everly playing tug-of-war with the British singer's scarf, which knocked down a cup of celery juice, as the two danced to the Monster High: Boo York, Boo York animated musical film's title song, featuring Pharaoh and Catty Noir.

"Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100," Jessie wrote. "Dance party Saturday."

Everly is set to soon become a big sister; Her mother and Channing's ex-wife Jenna Tatum is pregnant with her second child and first with fiancé and actor Steve Kazee. He proposed to her at her baby shower last week. The two celebrated their engagement at a dinner party with friends on Friday.