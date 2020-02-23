Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Steals the Show at His Jersey Retirement Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 11:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Gabrielle Union, Kaavia James Union Wade, Dwyane Wade, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement ceremony was a family affair, and one of his kids stole the show!

The star shooting guard's wife, actress Gabrielle Union, held their 1-year-old daughter Kaavia James, one of his four children, as she helped raise his Miami Heat No. 3 jersey to the rafters of American Airlines Arena during halftime at a game between his former team and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night.

The two sat at the event with Wade's 18-year-old son Zaire Wade. The Heat shared a photo of the three at the stadium.

pic of Kaavia toddling along the courtside seats at a previous game, to the amusement of the likes of Kelly Arison, daughter of Heat owner Micky Arison, was also posted on the Heat's Instagram page.  

"This is her house!" Wade wrote on his Instagram Story.

"@kaaviajames tryin to negotiate a comeback during the jersey retirement," Union joked.

Wade is the Heat's 13-time All-Star and had helped the team win three NBA championships. He had announced his retirement from the NBA in 2018 and played his final game last April.

Photos

Kaavia James Union Wade's The Wiz-Themed 1st Birthday Party

Watch Wade's NBA jersey retirement ceremony, featuring Union and Kaavia:

During the ceremony, Wade paid tribute to his friend and late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last month.

"Kobe said the most important thing is to try to inspire others so they can be great in whatever they choose to do," he told the cheering crowd. "I hope I've inspired all of you. Thank you for making me a part of your legacy. Please know you are a huge part of mine. God bless you all. Heat Nation! I love you."

Nathan Fillion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Skeet Ulrich, Marisol Nichols

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols Are Leaving Riverdale

Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle's Friend Denies Registering "Sussex Global Charities" Website After "Royal" Drama

Gary Trainor, Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor's Dad Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott, Beau

Tori Spelling Opens Up About Her Kids Being Bullied

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Crashes a Wedding and Surprises Kids at Disney World

Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant Memoriam, NAACP Image Awards

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Honored at 2020 NAACP Image Awards Before Memorial

Gigi Hadid, Jake Paul, Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Shades Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik on Twitter

TAGS/ Dwyane Wade , Gabrielle Union , Celeb Kids , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.