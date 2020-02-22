Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantinohas a big reason to get out a camera. 

The acclaimed 56-year-old filmmaker and wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together after she gave birth on Saturday to a baby boy. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a rep said in a statement. 

No further details about the little one were shared. 

Fans first learned the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director and writer was going to become a first-time dad back in August when a rep confirmed there was a baby on the way.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby," the rep said at the time. 

Their new family member comes just over a year since the new parents wed in November 2018 after getting engaged in 2017. 

"They got married in an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family in their place in Los Angeles," Pick's rep told E! News at the time.

"The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth. There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private," a source said. 

"THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE. We're so excited and happy to celebrate our engagement here in ISRAEL," Daniella wrote on Instagram at the time of their engagement. "Thanks for your kind wishes. We feel truly blessed."

Now, more well wishes are on the way for the new mom and dad. Congratulations! 

