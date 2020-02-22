NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, actress Marsai Martin, 50 Cent and Jordan Peele are some of the celebs who received 2020 NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
Several winners were announced at a preliminary dinner on Friday, including Bey and Blue Ivy, who shared the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for "Brown Skin Girl" with collaborators SAINt JHN and WizKiD.
In addition, Rihanna was weeks ago named the winner of the NAACP's President's Award.
black-ish star Anthony Anderson, another preliminary winner, returns as host of the NAACP Image Awards for the seventh consecutive year. The 2020 ceremony airs live from Pasadena, California on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Check out a full list of winners (refresh for updates):
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Angela Basset
Billy Porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler Perry
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Ballers (HBO)
Dear White People (Netflix)
grown-ish (Freeform)
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish - WINNER
Cedric The Entertainer - The Neighborhood (CBS)
Don Cheadle - Black Monday (Showtime)
Dwayne Johnson - Ballers (HBO)
Tracy Morgan - "The Last O.G." (TBS)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning - Dear White People (Netflix)
Jill Scott - First Wives Club (BET+)
Tiffany Haddish - The Last O.G. (TBS)
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish (ABC)
Yara Shahidi - grown-ish (Freeform)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole - black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Laurence Fishburne - black-ish (ABC)
Terry Crews - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Halle Bailey - grown-ish" (Freeform)
Loretta Devine - Family Reunion (Netflix)
Regina Hall - Black Monday (Showtime)
Tichina Arnold - The Neighborhood (CBS)
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf (OWN) - WINNER
Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
The Chi (Showtime) "Watchmen" (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz) - WINNER
Billy Porter - "Pose" (FX Networks)
Forest Whitaker - "Godfather of Harlem" (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe - "Queen Sugar" (OWN)
Sterling K. Brown - "This Is Us" (NBC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett - 9-1-1 (FOX)
Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
Rutina Wesley - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Simone Missick - All Rise (CBS)
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau - Claws (TNT) - WINNER
Delroy Lindo - The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Giancarlo Esposito - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Nigél Thatch - Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Wendell Pierce - Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Prime Video)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield - Greenleaf (OWN) - WINNER
CCH Pounder - NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Lyric Ross - This Is Us (NBC)
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Tina Lifford - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER
American Son (Netflix)
Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Native Son (HBO)
True Detective (HBO)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER
Caleel Harris - When They See Us (Netflix)
Ethan Henru Herisse - When They See Us (Netflix)
Idris Elba - Luther (BBC America)
Mahershala Ali - True Detective (HBO)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash - When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER
Aunjanue Ellis - When They See Us (Netflix)
Gabrielle Union - Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Kerry Washington - American Son (Netflix)
Octavia Spencer - Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Unsung (TV One) - WINNER
PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)
Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Outstanding Talk Series
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) - WINNER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Real (Syndicated)
The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)
The Tamron Hall Show (Syndicated)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) - WINNER
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Sunday Best (BET Networks)
The Voice (NBC)
Netflix/Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix) - WINNER
2019 Black Girls Rock! (BET Networks)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Children's Program
Family Reunion (Netflix) - WINNER
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History (Netflix)
Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest (Disney XD)
Motown Magic (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC) - WINNER
Caleel Harris - When They See Us (Netflix)
Lonnie Chavis - This Is Us (NBC)
Lyric Ross - This Is Us (NBC)
Miles Brown - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith - Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch) - WINNER
Angela Rye - Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall (BET Networks)
Lester Holt - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro - The View (ABC)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey - Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) - WINNER
Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
LL Cool J - Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network)
Regina Hall - 2019 BET Awards (BET Networks)
Wayne Brady - Let's Make A Deal (CBS)
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kelly Rowland - American Soul (BET Networks) - WINNER
Blair Underwood - Dear White People ( Netflix)
David Alan Grier - Queen Sugar (OWN)
MAJOR. - STAR (FOX)
Sanaa Lathan - The Affair (Showtime)
Anna Pocaro/IndieWire/Shutterstock
RECORDING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Album
Homecoming: The Live Album - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) - WINNER
Cuz I Love You - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
I Used To Know H.E.R. - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
Sketchbook - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
Worthy - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding New Artist
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records) - WINNER
Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)
Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records) - WINNER
Khalid (RCA Records)
Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)
MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)
PJ Morton (Morton Records)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) - WINNER
Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
H.E.R. (RCA Records)
India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song – Traditional
"Enough" - Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)
"Jerome" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
"SPIRIT" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)
"Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)
"Steady Love" - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Outstanding Song – Contemporary
"Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) - WINNER
"Hard Place" - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
"Juice" - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)
"Talk" - Khalid (RCA Records)
"Motivation" - Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
"Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) - WINNER
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)
Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)
"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz) - WINNER
Carib - David Sanchez (Ropeadope)
Center of The Heart - Najee (Shanachie)
SoulMate - Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)
The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron - Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
"Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records) - WINNER
"I Made It Out" - John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)
"Laughter" - Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)
"Not Yet" - Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)
"Victory" - The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
Juice - Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records) - WINNER
Hard Place - H.E.R. (RCA Records)
No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)
Steady Love - India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)
Talk - Khalid (RCA Records)
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records) - WINNER
Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack - Various Artists (Motown Records)
The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)
Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus Features)
Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Us (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman - 21 Bridges (STX Films)
Daniel Kaluuya - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Michael B. Jordan - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Winston Duke - Us (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Alfre Woodard - Clemency (Neon)
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Lupita Nyong'o - Us (Universal Pictures)
Naomie Harris - Black and Blue (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Leslie Odom, Jr. - Harriet (Focus Features)
Sterling K. Brown - Waves (A24)
Tituss Burgess - Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes - Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Janelle Monáe - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers (STX Films)
Marsai Martin - Little (Universal Pictures)
Octavia Spencer - Luce (Neon)
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture
Marsai Martin - Little (Universal Pictures) - WINNER
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet (Focus Features)
Jodie Turner-Smith - Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Rob Morgan - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shahadi Wright Joseph - Us (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures) - WINNER
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix)
Harriet (Focus Features)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
Us (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name (Netflix) - WINNER
Clemency (Neon)
Luce (Neon)
Queen & Slim (Universal Pictures)
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
James Earl Jones - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios) - WINNER
Alfre Woodard - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Donald Glover - The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Lupita Nyong'o - Serengeti (Discovery Channel)
Sterling K. Brown - Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (Magnolia Pictures) - WINNER
Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool (Eagle Rock Entertainment)
The Black Godfather (Netflix)
The Apollo (HBO)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality (HBO)
Outstanding Documentary (Television - Series or Special)
Hitsville: The Making of Motown (Showtime) - WINNER
Free Meek (Prime Video)
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Martin: The Legacy of A King (BET Networks)
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke (Netflix)
WRITING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Cord Jefferson - The Good Place - Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC) - WINNER
Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce - One Day at a Time - Ghosts (Netflix)
Jason Kim - Barry - Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)
Karen Gist, Peter Saji - Mixed-ish - Let Your Hair Down (ABC)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah - Steve King's Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Nichelle Tramble Spellman - Truth Be Told - Monster (Apple TV+) - WINNER
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury - When They See Us - Part Four (Netflix)
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson - Watchmen - The Extraordinary Being (HBO)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll - All American - Hussle & Motivate (The CW)
Pat Charles - Black Lightning - The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Suzan-Lori Parks - Native Son (HBO) - WINNER
Cas Sigers-Beedles - Twas the Chaos Before Christmas (BET)
Melissa Bustamante - A Christmas Winter Song (Lifetime)
Patrik-Ian Polk - Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)
Yvette Nicole Brown - Always a Bridesmaid (BET Networks)
C Barius/Universal/ILM/Kobal/Shutterstock
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Jordan Peele - Us (Universal Pictures) - WINNER
Chinonye Chukwu - Clemency (Neon)
Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham - Just Mercy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Doug Atchison - Brian Banks (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)
Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard - Harriet (Focus Features)
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams - GLOW - Outward Bound (Netflix) - WINNER
Justin Tipping - Black Monday -7042 (Showtime)
Ken Whittingham - Atypical - Road Rage Paige (Netflix)
Randall Winston - Grace and Frankie - The Pharmacy (Netflix)
Shaka King - Shrill - Pool (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson - Power - Forgot About Dre (STARZ) - WINNER
Ava DuVernay - When They See Us - Part Four (Netflix)
Carl H. Seaton, Jr. - Snowfall - Hedgehogs (FX Networks)
Debbie Allen - Grey's Anatomy - Silent All These Years (ABC)
Jet Wilkinson - The Chi - The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Rashid Johnson - Native Son (HBO) - WINNER
Codie Elaine Oliver - Black Love (OWN)
Janice Cooke - I Am Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)
Kenny Leon - American Son (Netflix)
Russ Parr - The Bobby Debarge Story (TV One)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chiwetel Ejiofor - The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (Netflix) - WINNER
Jordan Peele - Us (Universal Pictures)
Kasi Lemmons - Harriet (Focus Features)
Mati Diop - Atlantics (Les Films du Bal Presente en Co-Production avec Cinekap et Frakas Productions en Co-Production avec Arte France Cinema et Canal+ International for Netflix)
Reginald Hudlin - The Black Godfather (Netflix)