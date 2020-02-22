Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child continues to collect those awards.

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, her mother, SAINt JHN and Wizkid have won an early 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."

They were announced as winners on Friday at a preliminary NAACP Image Awards dinner, where Beyoncé also received several more honors, including outstanding female artist, outstanding album for Homecoming: The Live Album and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, Variety reported. The pop star and her daughter did not attend the event.

"Brown Skin Girl" had won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, marking Blue's first songwriting win. The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album.

Also last year, the song debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Check out a full list of 2020 NAACP Image Award nominees.

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards will air live from Pasadena, California on BET on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, Lion King premiere

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Trending Stories

Latest News
Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

Anthony Anderson

NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship & Cost of Treatment

Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Bachelorette Party

Brittany Snow's Bachelorette Party Was Totally (Pitch) Perfect

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Confronts "Creep" Who Photographed Kids Playing Football

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Robert Kardashian Jr.

Kardashian Sisters Pay Tribute to Late Dad Robert Kardashian on His 76th Birthday

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams and William Selby Have Dinner and Spark Romance Rumors

TAGS/ Blue Ivy Carter , Beyoncé , Awards , , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.