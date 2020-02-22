Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 3:20 PM
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child continues to collect those awards.
Blue Ivy Carter, 8, her mother, SAINt JHN and Wizkid have won an early 2020 NAACP Image Award, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, for their song "Brown Skin Girl."
They were announced as winners on Friday at a preliminary NAACP Image Awards dinner, where Beyoncé also received several more honors, including outstanding female artist, outstanding album for Homecoming: The Live Album and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, Variety reported. The pop star and her daughter did not attend the event.
"Brown Skin Girl" had won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, marking Blue's first songwriting win. The song is featured on the Lion King: The Gift album.
Also last year, the song debuted at No. 76 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Check out a full list of 2020 NAACP Image Award nominees.
The 2020 NAACP Image Awards will air live from Pasadena, California on BET on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
