Brittany Snow's Bachelorette Party Was Totally (Pitch) Perfect

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 2:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Bachelorette Party

Instagram

It looks like this bachelorette party hit all the right notes for Brittany Snow

Before tying the knot with fiancé Tyler Stanaland, the Pitch Perfect star celebrated this special chapter of her life with a bachelorette party featuring a bevy of familiar gal pals. 

Equipped with the practically perfect hashtag #snowonebutyou and a group of besties, including Pitch Perfect co-stars Anna KendrickAnna Camp and Chrissie Fit, Snow was ready to go. "Ready for a Palm Springs weekend with my motley crew of stone cold weirdos," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the weekend. "I hope we survive."

Not only did they survive—it looks like these ladies thrived this weekend. 

"She's getting married!!! And we love seeing the world through gold colored glasses," Camp captioned a photo of the friends together sporting golden sunglasses. 

Per the group's social media posts, the celebrations featured pool time, drinks and dining all together—all essentials for a bachelorette party. 

Photos

2020 Celebrity Engagements

And, there was no shortage of music thanks to a special and aptly titled "The Final Snowdown" CD mix. 

It's been just over a year since Snow said "yes" to her future husband. 

"A couple weeks ago, I said 'YES' about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams," she wrote on social media at the time. "After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know... this happened. I'm still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I've ever felt."

Now, let the wedding bells ring for this soon-to-be bride!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Quentin Tarantino, Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome First Child

Anthony Anderson

NAACP Image Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Blue Ivy Carter, Instagram

Blue Ivy Carter Wins Her First NAACP Image Award

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship & Cost of Treatment

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Confronts "Creep" Who Photographed Kids Playing Football

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Robert Kardashian Jr.

Kardashian Sisters Pay Tribute to Late Dad Robert Kardashian on His 76th Birthday

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams and William Selby Have Dinner and Spark Romance Rumors

TAGS/ Brittany Snow , Weddings , Engagements , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.