Pixar's Onward Features Disney's First Animated Openly LGBTQ Character

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 9:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lena Waithe, Onward Character

Disney/Pixar/Getty Images

It's a new era for Disney: Its new Pixar film Onward features its first animated openly LGBTQ character.

Meet Officer Specter, a cyclops police officer voiced by gay Emmy-winning Master of None actress and screenwriter Lena Waithe.

In one scene, the character and her cop partner, voiced by Ali Wong, pull over a driver who claims he was distracted because his girlfriend's sons have been acting up. Specter then commiserates, "My girlfriend's daughter got me pulling my hair out," according to Slate.

Late last year, Disney-owned Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker famously featured a blink-and-you'll-miss-it kiss between Amanda Lawrence's character Commander D'Acy and a female resistance fighter. And many viewers have speculated that certain characters in Disney movies, such as Elsa from Frozen and Li Shang from Mulan, were secretly gay or bisexual, and such noting perceived subtext in the relationship between Gaston and Le Fou in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast.

Photos

Stars at Disneyland & Disney World

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland portray the main characters in Onward, teenagers Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who embark on a road trip to resurrect their dead father for 24 hours.

Onward is set for release on March 6.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Friends Cast

These Celebs Couldn't Be More Excited About the Friends Reunion

Amanda Bynes, Instagram

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out on Conservatorship and Cost of Treatment

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Co-Parenting True With Tristan Thompson: "Her Dad Is a Great Person"

Drew Barrymore, 2018 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit

First Job at 1 and First Drink at 9: 20 Secrets About Drew Barrymore, Hollywood's Ultimate Survivor

E-Comm: Kanye West, The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Flax

Where to Buy Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Sneakers Before They Sell Out!

E-Comm: Spring 2020 Trends: Western Wear

Saddle Up With Spring 2020's Western Wear Trend

E-Comm: National Margarita Day, Audrina Patridge, Antoni Porowski, Ali Larter

10 Saucy Gifts for the Tequila Lover in Your Life

TAGS/ Disney , LGBTQ , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.