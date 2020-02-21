Benji Madden's Message for Cameron Diaz and Daughter Raddix Will Warm Your Heart

Benji Madden has a lot of love for Cameron Diaz and their baby girl Raddix Madden.

The 40-year-old musician praised the 47-year-old actress and their little one in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday.

"My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude [every day]," the Good Charlotte rocker wrote alongside a photo of three roses. "I feel so lucky. Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes."

The celebrity couple announced the arrival of their first child back in January.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens!" the proud parents wrote via Instagram. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

While the stars were "overjoyed to share this news," they also made it clear they feel a "strong instinct" to protect their daughter's privacy.

"So, we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!" Diaz and Madden continued. "Some would even say RAD :)."