Go From Cozy to Cool With These 15 Transitional Jackets

by Mallory Carra | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 4:00 AM
Can you feel it in the air? Winter is slowly turning into spring...the keyword here is slowly.
It's not quite warm enough to break out your spring wardrobe, but you know you're ready for the upcoming change in season. During this in-between time, it's crucial to be prepared for a wide range in temperatures with a cozy and cool quilted coat, a floral biker jacket (yep, you read that right!), a good ol' classic denim jacket, and more.
To make sure you're prepared for all kinds of weather right now, we've rounded up all the best winter-to-spring transitional jackets for you to add to your wardrobe. Shop your heart out below!
Be ready for both cool and warm temperatures in a luxe suede moto jacket available in the color pink or sand. It comes in sizes XS to plus size 3X.
The winter-to-spring transition is all about comfort, and so is this Everlane jacket. The Cotton Quilted jacket is meant to be a combination of cozy and cool, being made from a breathable cotton fabric filled with recycled polyester. And if you prefer a darker hue, it also comes in a green clover color.
Though a floral biker jacket sounds like an oxymoron, this Dolce and Gabbana indulgence comes together gorgeously with a pink brocade floral twist.
Get the classic Levi's look with a 100% cotton hooded swing jacket that can keep you warm and help you usher in spring. It's available in army green, khaki, navy, and plum.
You'll get two different bold camo prints in this fully reversible puffer coat. If your mood doesn't match the more traditional green, brown, and orange print, you can turn the jacket inside out and show off its bold pink, blue and purple side.
Keep it cozy in a fluffy bonded sherpa coat with large spacious front pockets and an interior that's as soft as a sweatshirt.
The Blencot Suede Jacket is a thin and lightweight coat with the length to cover you if there's an unexpected chill in the air. Plus, you can choose from a variety of colors, including black, pink and green.
The Avec Les Filles duster is lightweight weight and made of linen, so you can breathe easy and be comfortable at any temperature.
Brighten your day with the playful and colorful single-breasted blazer made of low-stretch twill. Available in sizes 0 to 22, the Darwin blazer can be paired with pretty much anything from trousers to a spring dress.
If you've ever thought your leather jacket needs a little more fun added, this one's for you. Blank NYC's socially-conscious version comes embellished with lively heart, star, & horseshoe studs.
Looking for a new spin on that time-honored trench coat look? Court & Rowe takes the classic to the next level with a red trim for a simple, yet bold design.
Mix business casual with cheerful polka dots in a long, double-breasted blazer with just a hint of shimmer. Pairs perfectly with denim, buttondowns shirts, and more.
Whether you're going out in the cold or just a light breeze, this faux fur jacket will keep you cool and warm in between the seasons. It comes in a variety of colors, as well as leopard print, and is available in sizes small to 3X.
A lightweight, long tweed jacket that can not only help you transition from winter to spring, but it'll also work as part of a day-to-night ensemble.
Ah, beloved denim jacket. Where would we be without it? Madewell's Boxy-Crop Jean Jacket has an elmwood wash that's faded just enough to give it a vintage look.
