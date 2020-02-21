Why a Wedding Is "Unlikely" For Amanda Bynes and Her Fiance

Amanda Bynes may be engaged, but there are no wedding bells ringing.

According to a source, it's "unlikely" the She's the Man star "will ever" get her parents approval for her to marry her boyfriend of 3-months. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship," the insider explains.

Like Britney Spears, the former child star has been living under the conservatorship of her parents. She was placed under their supervision in 2014 after a series of involuntary psychiatric holds and multiple run-ins with the police. While the conservatorship has to be reviewed on a regular basis, it was last extended in 2018 for two years, thus forcing Amanda to seek the approval of her parents should she ever wish to wed Paul Michael.

Nonetheless, Bynes is head over heels for her fiance.