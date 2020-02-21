Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit Royal Transition Is a "Saddening" Process

It's time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next chapter.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information in the couple's transition out of royal duties. The facts posted online are aimed to provide some clarification around this transition and the steps for the future.

"Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team," the statement said.

"The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest' justification for media intrusion into their lives," the statement continued. "They remain a valued part of Her Majesty's family."