First Look at Bravo's Camp Getaway: Hot Hookups, Difficult Guests & Lots of Drama

A camp unlike any other.

That's what viewers will witness when they tune in to Camp Getaway when it premieres Monday, Apr. 20 at 10 p.m. on Bravo. Camp Getaway, the newest upstairs/downstairs style reality show to join the network, follows a group of counselors as they work on "a 300-acre summer camp for adults."

Yep, you read that correctly. The camp is an adults-only experience, where guests can let loose—as well as the counselors. Thankfully, we have an exclusive first look at the wild retreat above.

"It's like the opposite of adulting," one counselor notes in the just released footage.

In addition to traditional camp activities, such as bike riding, swimming, etc., the camp has themed dance parties, mimosas and so much more. All of this is achieved thanks to Camp Getaway's Owner/Camp Director David Schreiber, Executive Camp Director Claire Sorrels and the dedicated counselors, including Adam Mizrahi, Gavin Stewart, Glen North, Monica O'Neal, Neely Fortune, Nile Lundgren, Randall Klein and Sophia D'Angelo.

While many of the counselors have day jobs like "real estate broker," "clinical psychologist" and more, on the weekends, they're dedicated to the whims of the Camp Getaway guests.

In fact, owner David warns "it's not all sunshine, S'mores and smiles."