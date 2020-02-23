Where to Buy Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans Before They Sell Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wanna update your denim wardrobe with a serious style upgrade? Well now's the time, because the the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is launching online this Sunday, Feb. 23!

Rolla's is known for their city-meets-coast aesthetic, with classic and iconic denim looks that stand the test of time, and celebrate women's empowered self-expression. Together with Richie, they're launching a special 15-piece capsule collection with four flattering styles of jeans (ranging in price from $99 to $109), two pairs of distressed denim shorts (just $79!), and the most ridiculously adorable figure-hugging pink corduroy flares ($109).

But that's not all! There's also playfully patterned sundresses and tops, a sophisticated lace blouse, a line of vintage Rolla's goodies, and the classic staple of a white tee and ribbed tank to top all your fab new denim.

You can grab your faves in sizes XS to XL, ranging in price from $49 to $109... but act fast! These fashionable goodies won't last forever...