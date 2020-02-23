Where to Buy Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans Before They Sell Out

by Carly Milne | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 6:30 AM

Ecomm: Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans

COURTESY OF ROLLA'S BY SASHA SAMSONOVA

Wanna update your denim wardrobe with a serious style upgrade? Well now's the time, because the the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is launching online this Sunday, Feb. 23!

Rolla's is known for their city-meets-coast aesthetic, with classic and iconic denim looks that stand the test of time, and celebrate women's empowered self-expression. Together with Richie, they're launching a special 15-piece capsule collection with four flattering styles of jeans (ranging in price from $99 to $109), two pairs of distressed denim shorts (just $79!), and the most ridiculously adorable figure-hugging pink corduroy flares ($109).

But that's not all! There's also playfully patterned sundresses and tops, a sophisticated lace blouse, a line of vintage Rolla's goodies, and the classic staple of a white tee and ribbed tank to top all your fab new denim.

You can grab your faves in sizes XS to XL, ranging in price from $49 to $109... but act fast! These fashionable goodies won't last forever...

Spring 2020 Denim You Need

Here's where you can shop all of the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Spring/Summer 2020 Collection:

Revolve

Free People

ShopBop

Planet Blue

See something you love? Great! Grab it now before it's gone!

While you're shopping limited-edition fashion, make sure you grab a pair of Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2's! And if you're feeling the Mercury Retrograde pain, we have some suggestions that may help you get through it.

