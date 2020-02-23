Where to Buy Sofia Richie x Rolla's Jeans Before They Sell Out

COURTESY OF ROLLA'S BY SASHA SAMSONOVA
by Carly Milne | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 6:30 AM
COURTESY OF ROLLA'S BY SASHA SAMSONOVA
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wanna update your denim wardrobe with a serious style upgrade? Well now's the time, because the the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is launching online this Sunday, Feb. 23!
Rolla's is known for their city-meets-coast aesthetic, with classic and iconic denim looks that stand the test of time, and celebrate women's empowered self-expression. Together with Richie, they're launching a special 15-piece capsule collection with four flattering styles of jeans (ranging in price from $99 to $109), two pairs of distressed denim shorts (just $79!), and the most ridiculously adorable figure-hugging pink corduroy flares ($109).
But that's not all! There's also playfully patterned sundresses and tops, a sophisticated lace blouse, a line of vintage Rolla's goodies, and the classic staple of a white tee and ribbed tank to top all your fab new denim.
You can grab your faves in sizes XS to XL, ranging in price from $49 to $109... but act fast! These fashionable goodies won't last forever...
Here's where you can shop all of the Rolla's x Sofia Richie Spring/Summer 2020 Collection:
• Revolve
• ShopBop
See something you love? Great! Grab it now before it's gone!
While you're shopping limited-edition fashion, make sure you grab a pair of Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2's! And if you're feeling the Mercury Retrograde pain, we have some suggestions that may help you get through it.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?