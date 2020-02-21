Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Video With His "Princess" True Thompson

Turn up the music True Thompson because it's the weekend!

On Friday afternoon, pop culture fans may have found themselves scrolling through Instagram and coming across an adorable video.

Can anyone guess what we're talking about? It's absolutely Tristan Thompson's latest post with his daughter.

"Dancing with my Princess Tutu," the NBA player shared with his three million followers on Instagram when documenting an impromptu dance party. As for the father-daughter duo's song of choice? We have to give it up to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" from the Trolls movie.

"Dance Party," Kim Kardashian wrote in the comments section while many athletes including Iman Shumpert left red heart emojis.