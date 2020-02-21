Pop Smoke's Cause of Death Revealed

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Pop Smoke, who died earlier this week, was murdered, Los Angeles officials have confirmed.

The "Welcome to the Party" and "Dior" rapper, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was shot dead during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Los Angeles police had said, adding that an investigation was underway. Pop Smoke was 20 years old.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a report released on Friday and obtained by E! News that the cause of the rapper's death was homicide and that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The case remains under homicide investigation. No arrests have been made. Police had told CNN on Wednesday that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house, and that between two and six people broke into the home, including one wearing a mask.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Pop Smoke was killed more than a week after he released his sophomore mixtape, Meet the Woo 2.

His death was mourned publicly by stars such as Nicki Minaj50 Cent and Kehlani.

Pop Smoke

Steven Ferdman/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

Latest News
Annie Murphy

Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Lands New Gig as Lead in Kevin Can F*** Himself

Tyler Joseph, Jenna Black

21 Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Welcome Daughter Rosie

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Instagram

Tristan Thompson Shares Rare Video With His "Princess" True Thompson

Friends Cast

Friends Reunion Coming to HBO Max, Just Don't Call it a Revival or Reboot

Paris Hilton

Inside Paris Hilton's Pink Birthday Party With Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and More

E-Comm: Kanye West, The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Flax

Where to Buy Kanye West + Adidas' Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Sneakers Before They Sell Out!

Adam Glick, Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Adam Glick Asked Below Deck's Captain Glenn to Stop Sailing...and It Didn't Go Well

TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Music , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.