Inside Paris Hilton's Pink Birthday Party With Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum and More

Forget "That's hot"—Paris Hilton was #sliving for her birthday.

In honor of her 39th year, the famed fashionista celebrated with a bash fitting of the glamorous star. The soirée took place inside "Slivington Manor," where the star-studded, pink-themed event unfolded on Thursday night.

Inside the party, there was no question who the birthday gal was as there were giant portraits of Hilton as well as pink balloons by OC Balloon Bar spelling out "HBD Paris" and "#Sliving." "The night was all about sliving or when you are slaying life!" a source said.

There was also no shortage of roses and pint-sized bottles of Casamigos tequila with straws for easy sipping. As for the guest of honor, the style star donned a sparkling white long-sleeved mini with a plunging neckline for the special occasion.