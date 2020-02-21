Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Officially Drop "Royal" From Their Branding

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 12:29 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon no longer be known as "Sussex Royal."

The Telegraph and other British outlets recently reported that the two faced being banned from using their self-anointed "Sussex Royal" label after stepping down as senior members of the British monarchy. A source close to the couple spokesperson for the couple later said that "as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word 'royal,' in this context needed to be reviewed."

On Friday, Meghan and Harry's spokesperson said in a statement that they will no longer use the word "royal" in their brand name after their royal exit takes effect.

"While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation," the statement said.  "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post spring 2020."

After announcing they were stepping back from the monarchy in January, Harry and Meghan launched a SussexRoyal website and also applied to trademark the Sussex Royal brand for possible use on a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Back as "Senior" Royals and Announce Move to North America

The royal family has not commented publicly on Meghan and Harry's spokesperson's statement.

It is unclear what will happen to their Instagram account name, SussexRoyal, after the ban takes effect.

