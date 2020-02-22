Shawn Johnson Shares Her Secrets For Besting the Mom Shamers

Never was that more true than when they began their feeding journey.

Johnson fully expected to exclusively breastfeed. Her new 8-pound, 8-ounce roommate had other ideas. With Drew struggling, their nursing sessions became a full-on wrestling match that left both sides in tears. So desperate to ensure her daughter was, you know, fed, she gave her bottles of pumped milk.

Imagine her surprise to hear that keeping her child alive was the wrong move.

Calling in reinforcements in the form of a lactation consultant, the Nashville resident was ready to get down to business and trouble shoot the situation. "But she was even kind of like, 'Huh, well, I don't know. Maybe we can try some stuff. What have you been doing?'" she recalls of the consultant. "And I was like, 'Well, I bottle-fed her, because there was no way she was eating.' And it was kind of like, 'Oh, well you've probably already ruined it. I don't think she'll go back.'"

As the professional detailed all the mistakes she felt Johnson had made by feeding her baby, "I just felt sad because at that point, as a mom, especially that early on, you're just trying to figure it out. You don't know anything. You don't know how to do anything. And I was trying to feed my kid and I was trying to keep her happy and make sure she was gaining weight," she says. "And to feel like I had failed her, I felt so guilty and just defeated."