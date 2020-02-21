The MixtapE! Presents BTS, Lauren Jauregui and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably given a listen to Selena Gomez's "Feel Me," finally released after she debuted it live all the way back in 2016 on her Revival Tour. Maybe you've also checked out the sultry title track of The Weeknd's forthcoming album After Hours and given Dwyane Wade's rap debut on Rick Ross' "Season Ticket Holder" the once-over. But that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we've listened to (nearly) everything this New Music Friday has to offer and returned with the tracks that stood out among all the rest. What follows are our picks for the best of this week's best. You're welcome.