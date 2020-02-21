EXCLUSIVE!

Listen: Peter Weber Rumors, Billie Eilish Feels Hated, Plus More From This Week's Daily Pop The Podcast

by Nicole Renna | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

Here's What's Popping This Week On Daily Pop The Podcast:

Billionaire Kylie Jenner Is Already Over 2020, Peter Weber & Producer Dating Rumors - Daily Pop 02/21/20
The KUWTK star tweets her feelings about the new year and she's had enough of 2020. A new pic surfaces of Pilot Pete & Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca. Lili Reinhart recalls a dream she had about late actor Luke Perry and knows that he's in a better place. Gwyneth Paltrow's throws a party with one rule, every guest has to be makeup free. Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. joins the show and much more!

Happy Birthday Rihanna, Al Pacino's GF Blames Age Gap for Split, Royal Update - Daily Pop 02/20/2020
Rihanna talks about how with more fame comes less freedom. Would you rather have all the fame or all the freedom? Al Pacino's ex Meital Dohan said she left him because he's old and stingy. Meghan Markle & Prince will be leaving the royal family officially at the end of March, but promised to reevaluate after a year. Plus, Dr. Drew and Jason Wahler stop by to have a conversation about addiction. Take a listen. 

Ben Affleck Admits His Biggest Regret, Billie Eilish Feels Hated and Tiffany Haddish Talks Fame - Daily Pop 02/19/20
The Gone Girl actor gets candid about his alcoholism and talks the biggest regret of his life...divorcing Jennifer Garner. Billie Eilish gets vulnerable during her BRIT Awards speech and talks how she turns off comments because the internet is ruining her life. Tiffany Haddish talks money & fame in Harper's Bazaar. Suzanne Somers stops by and explains having sex twice a day with her 83-year-old husband Al and more.

Wendy Williams Going Too Far? John Cena Engaged? Kanye Denies Kim? - Daily Pop 02/18/20
Talk show host Wendy Williams makes a crude "Price Is Right" joke about Drew Carey's murdered ex-fiancee. John Cena sparks engagement rumors with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh after she was spotted with a ring on that finger on Monday. "The Bachelor" Pilot Pete gets a warning from an ex-girlfriend during hometown dates that Victoria F. may not be who she seems. Plus, celeb attorney Laura Wasser stops by to dish on Kim Kardashian, Laura Dern and more.

Every Time Rihanna Was a Big Mood

Subscribe to Daily Pop The Podcast to catch the latest episodes! Watch more Daily Pop on YouTube

Listen Monday - Friday at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET. 

