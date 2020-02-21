Cara Delevingne Slams Justin Bieber After He's Asked to Rank Hailey Bieber's Celeb Friends

Cara Delevingne is calling out Justin Bieber over his recent interview with James Corden.

On Thursday night, the "Yummy" singer appeared on The Late Late Show where he played a game of Spill Your Guts with the late-night host. During the game, Justin was asked to rank wife Hailey Bieber's celebrity friends from favorite to least favorite. The three friends: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara.

"Alright, alright, alright. Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne," Justin answered as the crowd cheered. "Here's the thing, let's go back to it though. I know Kendall, I've spent the most time with Kendall, she's a good friend of ours. I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. So, I have nothing against those people, it's just I have a better relationship with [Kendall]."

"So, it's not like I'm like, 'Oh, screw Cara, screw...you know what I mean?'" Justin added.

In the game, if you don't answer the question, you have to eat a not-so-tasty treat. If Justin hadn't answered he would've had to eat bull penis, which he told Corden he did not want to do.