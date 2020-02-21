EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Harrison Is a Hosting Machine, Joins Nik Wallenda's Volcano Live! Alongside Sage Steele

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chris Harrison, Sage Steele

John Salangsang/ABC via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chris Harrison is adding another gig to his ever-growing hosting resume. The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise host will oversee ABC's Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda. ESPN's Sage Steele will co-host the special airing Wednesday, March 4.

Harrison and Steele will go live from the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua when Wallenda attempts his latest stunt to become the first person to embark on an 1,800-foot-long highwire walk over the famous volcano.

"Nik Wallenda and his family are legendary. I'm extremely honored and also a little nervous to watch this death-defying walk over a live volcano," Harrison said in a statement to E! News. "I'm proud to bring this live event to the world along with my friend and co-host Sage Steele."

Photos

A Brief History of Bachelor and Bachelorette Finales

"I have been a fan of Nik Wallenda for years and am beyond thrilled to be part of his next feat," Steele said in a statement. "I am counting down the days to Volcano Live! and am so excited to be reunited with my good friend Chris Harrison for what I know will be an unforgettable night for the world to see!"

This will be Wallenda's longest and highest highwire walk ever attempted. The volcano is part of the infamous Pacific Ring of Fire and has multiple craters. It's one of very few volcanoes to have a lava lake. The two-hour special will have interviews with Wallenda and his family about the rigging, planning and execution of the walk. Volcanologists and other professionals will be on-site to lend expertise.

"After spending years scouting and researching volcanoes, I fully realize why no one has ever attempted this feat: Mother Nature is extremely unpredictable. It is by far the most dangerous walk I have EVER attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating," Wallenda said in a statement. "I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary."

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda airs Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

Latest News
JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Is Unrecognizable During School Field Trip

JoJo Siwa Goes Undercover As a Crazy Substitute Teacher

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Is Back on TV With Gaslit, a Watergate Podcast Adaptation

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Yolanda

Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Yolanda Kept Her Internet Romance a Secret

"90 Day Fiance": Yolanda Is Ready to Reveal Her Big Secret

Young Sheldon

Did You Catch Young Sheldon's The Big Bang Theory Crossover?

Shark Tank

Shark Tank: Greatest of All Time Is Officially Coming to ABC Primetime

TAGS/ Chris Harrison , TV , Top Stories , ABC , Apple News , Entertainment , Reality TV
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.