Lauren Graham Has a Great Reason to Never, Ever Join Instagram

Lauren Graham is not on the 'gram.

The 52-year-old Gilmore Girls and Parenthood alum, who stars in the new series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, does not have an official Instagram account. She explained the reason for that on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm easily distracted," Graham said. "I am worried if I was on Instagram, I would never do anything else."

"So the woman who played my mom on Gilmore Girls, Kelly Bishop, who is incredible, who is in the original cast of A Chorus Line...and also Dirty Dancing," she said. "I want to look her up to find a video of her from A Chorus Line and literally when I looked up, I was 72 years old. I had spent so long on the TV, on the thing, getting so distracted because I went through the A Chorus Line and then I was watching old clips of old other musicals...I'm a person who opens the refrigerator doors and walks away and forgets."

