Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More Rally Around Bullied 9-Year-Old Boy

Let's get one thing straight: Bullying is never, ever OK.

And, in case anyone ever forgets, here's a remind why. Earlier this week, Aussie Yarraka Bayles shared a now-viral video of her 9-year-old son Quaden crying following a bullying incident at school. "Give me a knife," the little boy, who has dwarfism, said through tears. "I want to kill myself."

For her part, Yarraka hoped the heartbreaking clip—it has more than 20 million views on Facebook—would raise awareness and encourage parents to have a serious conversation with their own children. "This is the impact bullying has on a 9-year-old kid that just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun but every single freaking day something happens, another episode, another bullying, another taunt, another name calling," she said. "I want people to know how much it is hurting us as a family…I've got to constantly keep an eye on him because of the suicide attempts. This is what bullying does to people."