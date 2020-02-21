Ben Affleck Sets the Record Straight About His Dating Life and Those Raya Rumors

Ben Affleck is single, but he's not on any dating apps.

The Oscar winner, who is rumored to have been on the popular celebrity app Raya, has declared that dating sites are just not for him. During a candid interview with journalist Diane Sawyer, part of which aired Friday on Good Morning America, Affleck opened up about his love life following his split from Jennifer Garner.

"I am not on any websites," Affleck told Sawyer, noting he's not on Tinder, Grindr or Bumble. "I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me. I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed."

The 47-year-old actor, who shares three kids with ex Garner, went on to talk to Sawyer about sobriety and his battle with depression.

"I get depressed, take antidepressants, they're very helpful for me," Affleck shared. "I've taken them since I was 26 years old, various different kinds. I've switched and tried this and tried that. Sometimes they won't tell you about some awful side effect, and you'll come back and say, 'Why am I 60 pounds heavier?'"