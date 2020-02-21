Joe Jonas' Birthday Tribute to Pregnant Sophie Turner Will Make You Believe in True Love

Fri., Feb. 21, 2020

Joe Jonas' birthday tribute to Sophie Turner will make you feel like you've been hit by a love bug. 

On Friday, the Game of Thrones alum turned 24 years old, so in honor of her special day, her famed Jonas Brothershusband took to social media with an ultra sweet message for the birthday girl. 

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life," he captioned a beautiful portrait of Turner. "Life is better with you."

And, life is getting even sweeter for the newlyweds, who tied the knot initially in a Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and then headed down the aisle again in France the following month. 

Now, there's a baby on the way for the couple as the actress is pregnant with their first child

While the pair have not yet announced the baby news themselves, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the actress is expecting. 

"The couple is keeping things very hush hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them," a source told JustJared

While it's unclear how the couple will be honoring Turner's big day, we can bet the celebrations will be packed with love. 

As she wrote about Jonas on Instagram earlier this month, "Happiness begins with you, bub."

