Kelly Ripa's Adorable Family Throwback Proves Mark Consuelos Doesn't Age

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 21, 2020 5:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kelly Ripa won #ThrowbackThursday this week.

The talk show host shared an adorable family photo on Thursday night, showing husband Mark Consuelos with their two eldest kids, Michael Consuelos and Lola Consuelos, on vacation in Hawaii.

"#tbt 2001 Hawaii with #daddy," Ripa captioned the sweet snap.

Since sharing the picture on social media, Ripa has received a number of comments about her handsome beau.

"#Hawaiiandaddy," Lisa Rinna commented on the Instagram photo, adding the fire emoji.

"Just saw this Zaddy!" Carson Kressley wrote. "Highlight of my day!"

Actress Jessica Capshaw also commented, "A baby holding his baaaaabies!!!"

Even fans have started to get in on the fun, telling Riverdale star Consuelos, "One of these three people hasn't aged a day in nearly 20 years!"

"@instasuelos you look so handsome always," another social media user wrote.

And Consuelos himself couldn't help but gush over the family snap, commenting on his wife's post, "OMG!!!!"

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

It was just days ago that Ripa appeared as a guest on E!'s Pop of the Morning, where she told us she felt like she was "cheating" on her morning show, Live With Kelly and Ryan.

While on the show, Ripa also shared the techniques she does to manage stress.

"I function from a place of higher anxiety, I tend to, I operate up here," she explained. "I find that I'm more productive when I have a lot of anxiety in my life. But I will say that my husband and I recently took up, this is gonna sound so crazy, breathing. We've been just sort of breathing, like deep breathing. Cleansing, mindful breaths."

Ripa also addressed recently having to shut down her daughter's debit card after seeing her Postmates bill.

"That's been canceled," Ripa said. "If she wants to get a job, I think that she can have a Postmates account."

Trending Stories

Latest News
2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Couples, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani Straddles Blake Shelton During Surprise Duet Performance

Demi Lovato, 2020 Super Bowl, National Anthem

Demi Lovato Shares Important Message About the "Ups and Downs" of Her Mental Health Journey

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Yolanda

Why 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Star Yolanda Kept Her Internet Romance a Secret

Lauren Graham, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Lauren Graham Has a Great Reason to Never, Ever Join Instagram

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade Adds Another Achievement to His Resume With Rap Debut

Liam Neeson - Love Actually - 2003

Liam Neeson Absolutely Refuses to Watch Love Actually

Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Alyssa Milano

Hugh Jackman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and More Rally Around Bullied 9-Year-Old Boy

TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Mark Consuelos , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Instagram
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.