Justin Bieber Asks James Corden If Harry Styles Has More Talent—And His Response Will Shock You

"What did I get myself into?"

Justin Bieber and James Corden played a hilarious game of Spill Your Guts on Thursday night. On the latest episode of The Late Late Show, the superstar singer sat down with the talk show host to ask each other some tough questions. And as fans of the game will know, if either player decides not to answer the question, they have to eat something pretty gross.

First up: Bird saliva. In order to avoid consuming the bird saliva, Corden had to answer Bieber's question.

"I'm 25 years old, your friend Harry Styles is also 25 years old," Bieber told Corden. "Which 25 year old is more talent?"

Corden's response? "Cheers, bro."

The late-night host drank the bird saliva in order to avoid answering! He then told Bieber that he had to have the shrimp and chili pepper smoothie if he didn't want to answer his next question.