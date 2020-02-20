Amanda Bynes Shares Candid Video With "Drop Dead Gorgeous" Fiance Paul

Amanda Bynesis living in a state of post-engagement bliss and it's all thanks to one guy.

On Valentine's Day, the former child star revealed she's now engaged to the "love of my life." She shared the news alongside a photo of her silver ring and his gold band, although she made an effort to conceal his face at first.

Then, after much pleading from her many followers, the Easy A star revealed the man who she wants to spend the rest of her life with: Paul Michael. At the time, a source confirmed to E! News that Amanda had met Paul Michael in rehab and they'd been dating for about two or three months. And, despite the short courtship, the insider confirmed the engagement is definitely real.

Now, with the news out, the star is freely and happily sharing photos of herself and her future hubby.

In the latest pictures shared by Amanda, her fiance's face is clean-shaven and he's ditched the glasses to achieve a more suave look. She captioned the moment, "Myloveispaul."