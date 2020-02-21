JoJo Siwa Is Unrecognizable During School Field Trip

Is that who we think it is?!

When it comes to JoJo Siwa, chances are the Nickelodeon star is wearing one of her famous bows or colorful ensembles. But in her latest project on the small screen, the YouTube star is—dare we say—unrecognizable.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Saturday night's episode of The Substitute, JoJo goes undercover as a substitute staff member at a space center field trip.

With a little help from prosthetics and a wig, the 16-year-old completely fools a group of students as she obsesses over space.

"Today is a really important day. It is where Pluto is closest to the Earth and we're going to be able to see Pluto from Planet Earth," JoJo explained when wearing a black wig and not-so-bright sweatshirt. "This is the first time this has happened in 27,000 years."

While the students may be glued to every word she says, we have to wonder if they will figure out who is really on their field trip.