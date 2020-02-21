EXCLUSIVE!

JoJo Siwa Is Unrecognizable During School Field Trip

Is that who we think it is?!

When it comes to JoJo Siwa, chances are the Nickelodeon star is wearing one of her famous bows or colorful ensembles. But in her latest project on the small screen, the YouTube star is—dare we say—unrecognizable.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Saturday night's episode of The Substitute, JoJo goes undercover as a substitute staff member at a space center field trip.

With a little help from prosthetics and a wig, the 16-year-old completely fools a group of students as she obsesses over space.

"Today is a really important day. It is where Pluto is closest to the Earth and we're going to be able to see Pluto from Planet Earth," JoJo explained when wearing a black wig and not-so-bright sweatshirt. "This is the first time this has happened in 27,000 years."

While the students may be glued to every word she says, we have to wonder if they will figure out who is really on their field trip.

For parents looking for some good weekend entertainment, The Substitute is Nickelodeon's hit show that features celebrities who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists.

JoJo Siwa, The Substitute

Nickelodeon

The famous stars go undercover and once they reveal themselves, he or she gifts the featured school with a donation for $25,000.

This season alone will feature guest stars like Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Olympic athlete Shaun White and Kel Mitchell.

Away from the show, this Nickelodeon star has a jam-packed schedule. In addition to her D.R.E.A.M. tour with special guest The Belles, JoJo will appear at SlimeFest at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., as part of the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards weekend.

In other words, this girl doesn't stop!

Watch The Substitute Saturday nights at 9 p.m. only on Nickelodeon.  

