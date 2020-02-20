Lauren London Seemingly Denies Rumor She's Dating Diddy Less Than a Year After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Please let the record show: Lauren London is not dating Sean "Diddy" Combs.

People began to speculate that Lauren is dating the rapper after he posted a photo of him and Lauren at the Roc Nation brunch from this February. "More Lost Files... Me & My Sister @LaurenLondon @rocnation brunch," he shared to his Instagram and his Story

The pictures were innocent enough, with Lauren and Diddy simply walking through the venue, alongside a blue heart. Nonetheless, social media users began to wonder if London was ready to date less than a year after the death of Nipsey Hussle.

And to add further fuel to the flame, some tabloids reported they're actually dating. 

But Lauren London quickly made it clear she's not dating Diddy or anybody else for that matter. "I'm all love and peace but never forget... I'm a woman in grief and I don't play about Nip, my family, my character and code," she states on Instagram.

Watch

Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

She added, "Stop f--kin playing with me and my name. Now let me get back to healing."

After making her declaration, Lauren received love and support from friends and family, including Gabrielle UnionTaraji P. Hensonand more. 

P. Diddy still has yet to comment on the rumors, but, according to screenshots, he deleted the photos from his Instagram feed, leaving them on his Story. 

This March will mark the 1-year anniversary since Lauren's ex Nipsey Hussle died in a drive-by shooting outside of his store The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. He was 33.

