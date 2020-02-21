It's Sophie Turner's Birthday! See Her Cutest Pics with Joe Jonas

Grab your fur coats and raise a glass of red wine because it's the Queen of the North's birthday!

Today, Sophie Turner is turning 24 after a huge year that included two weddings and the news that she is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress surprised us all when she and Jonas wed in a last-minute Vegas ceremony last May post-Billboard Music Awards.

The duo ended up having a larger, more traditional second ceremony later in June 2019, but their fun first rendezvous that featured an Elvis impersonator is the exact reason we adore the spontaneous couple.

Then, earlier this month, we learned that the Jonas Brothers singer and Dark Phoenix performer will be welcoming a little one sometime later this year.

A source tells E! News that Turner is about four months along, and while it's still "early" days, the couple is "extremely excited."