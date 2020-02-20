Noah Centineo Clarifies Comments About His Sobriety

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 2:15 PM

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is speaking out about the status of his sobriety.

It was just last week that the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor made headlines regarding a candid confession about his past drug use. In the interview, published in Harper's Bazaar, Centineo spoke about a "dark time" in his life during which he tried "everything." It's noted in the profile that Centineo, 23, has been "sober for the last couple of years" following his "wild period."

Centineo explained that, during this time period, he and his friends would "take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions."

"There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good," Centineo shared of his drug use. "I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life."

According to the outlet, that period started at the age of 17 and ended just before the star's 21st birthday. However, in a new interview with Variety's Marc Malkin for The Big Ticket podcast, Centineo clarified the comments about his sobriety.

"My relationship with sobriety is a little different," he told Malkin. "I got clean for a year, I just said I'm gonna take a year off, and then I went back to drinking."

"But, I left a lot in the past," Centineo explained. "There's a lot that I don't do anymore."

Centineo also shared that when he's working he cuts out "everything," although sometimes he'll have a cigarette if he's having a "really rough day."

You can hear Centineo talk more about his sobriety, career and more in the podcast interview above!

