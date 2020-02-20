Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts Makeup-Free Dinner With Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and More

Gwyneth Paltrow and her squad are keeping it real.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner and goop founder hosted a dinner in the Hollywood Hills for her and her friends and they all went makeup-free. Guests included Kate Hudson, Erin Foster, Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis and Rachel Zoe.

"No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow," Paltrow, 47, wrote on Instagram.

"OK so for those who know me.. you know that I NEVER leave the house without at least my 5 minute #makeup face on," Zoe, 48, wrote on her own page. "Well last night our favorite #natural beauty @gwynethpaltrow held an intimate very empowering girls dinner asking us to come totally makeup free.. I felt totally naked and insecure and then GP took this selfie...and here I am fully exposed ..Thank you my friend for encouraging confidence in being our most natural selves at every age. ❤️ you GP #goopglow #aboutlastnight #girlfriends XoRZ."