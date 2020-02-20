Camila Cabello Gives Vogue's 73 Questions a Tour of a Fairy-Tale Home in the English Countryside

Camila Cabello is calling the English countryside home while she works on the musical remake of Cinderella. In fact, her temporary abode looks like it's straight out of a fairy tale.

The 22-year-old singer gives a tour of the property forVogue's 73 Questions.

It's no secret Cabello is thrilled to be playing the classic character.

"Cinderella inspires me," she says during the interview. "I love living in her magical world, where she believes in dreams and she believes in love and she believes in everything good because I want to be like that. I want to be that as much as I can."

Of course, she also still has her music. At one point, Cabello tells Vogue how she writes a song and how she knows when a tune is complete.

"You just know," she explains. "It's like falling in love. You just know when you love that person, you know? You can feel when the puzzle fits together, and it's perfect and you've captured everything. You've painted everything like a perfect picture. And then you can tell when it's off and you need to work more on it."