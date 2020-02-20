EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Rihanna's Dance Party Birthday Celebration in Mexico

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Rihanna!

The Grammy winner turns 32 years old today, and she's celebrating with a tropical trip to Mexico. E! News has learned that the "Work" singer is currently on vacation with her loved ones in honor of her special day. And in true Rihanna fashion, she's going all out with the celebrations.

"Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her," a source tells E! News. "They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around."

"There were balloon arrangements, colorful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors," the insider continues. "They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform."

After dinner they "cleared everything away" and had a "big dance party," according to the source.

Photos

Every Time Rihanna Was a Big Mood

"They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna," the insider tells E! News. "She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time."

The source adds that Rihanna "danced and sang all night" with a "big smile on her face."

In one video posted to social media, Rihanna's BFFs can be seen posing for a photo together as the superstar steps into the frame holding balloons.

The group then starts singing "happy birthday" to the singer as they get ready to take a group picture. In another video, Rihanna can be seen dancing as she's presented with a birthday cake.

Talk about a celebration! Enjoy the day, Rihanna!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Gives Vogue 73 Questions a Tour of a Fairy-Tale Home in the English Countryside

Steven Spielberg's Daughter Aspires to Be an Adult Entertainer

Geoffrey Mac, Project Runway

Did Nancy Ruin Geoffrey's "Perfect" Dress on Project Runway?

Jason Wahler, The Hills: New Beginnings

The Hills' Jason Wahler Admits to "Another Slip" in His Sobriety

Kate Middleton, James Middleton

Kate Middleton's Brother James Shows Public Support for Her Work As a Royal

Jason Wahler & Dr. Drew Drop Shocking Statistics About Alcoholism

Kourtney Kardashian

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Dreamy California Weekend With Her Kids

TAGS/ Rihanna , Birthdays , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.