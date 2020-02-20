Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Slams Baby Daddy Chris Lopez for Lack of Parenting

Kailyn Lowry is not impressed with some of the men in her life.

On Wednesday evening, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star took to social media where she saw a message from a follower about her ex Chris Lopez.

"Girl why does Chris just steadily stay on live talking about [your] business??" the fan tweeted (then deleted). "He is just too much at this point...TMI."

Kailyn decided to respond and didn't hold back when discussing the father of her son Lux Russell. "Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes," she shared on Twitter. "Can't remember the last time he's done anything for Lux!"

E! News has reached out to Chris for comment. Soon after the tweet, the MTV reality star interacted with another fan who questioned her relationship with Chris.

"Yet you decide to have another kid with him? Why?" another fan asked. Kailyn replied, "You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision."