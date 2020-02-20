Chrissy Teigen Reveals the No. 1 Reason Why She Gets Mom-Shamed

Chrissy Teigen may be the queen of clapbacks on social media, but that doesn't mean that mom-shamed doesn't hurt.

The 34-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle host has in recent years been occasionally criticized online for her opinions and parenting of her and husband John Legend's daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1.

"The comments affect me. Of course," Teigen told TODAY Parents in comments posted on Thursday.

"It's pretty much everything," she said. "Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out."

She also said, "If they get a glimpse of the car seat there is a lot of buckle talk. Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television."

Teigen, who is promoting the Pampers "Share the Love" campaign, also talked about dealing with online trolls on NBC's Today show.

"It's tough sometimes. You wanna be able to say more," she said. "Sometimes I'm like, 'I'm not in the right headspace to deal with this, I have two kids, I got other stuff going on. So sometimes I want to say something so badly but it's not worth it to me and I need my mind to be clear."

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

