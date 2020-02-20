Meet Freckle Butt Fred, the Service Horse Who Just Took His First Flight

We're not horsing around: this story will warm your heart.

As people boarded their flights earlier this month, they came across an unexpected passenger: a miniature service horse named Freckle Butt Fred.

"A horse I should say a cute horse was on my flight," Representative Norma Torres tweeted on Feb. 8. "It flew first class!"

The animal, unmissable in a bright blue coverlet and badges that declared him a service horse, belongs to Ronica Froese, who took to social media to recap Fred's first flying experience and express her gratitude to all who helped her along the way to their vacation in Calif.

"Flying with Fred was an incredible experience as a handler," she wrote on Facebook. "6 years ago when I picked out Charlie online you could have told me my future with him, George, and Fred and I would have said NO WAY would we do all we do in such a short amount of time. I definitely didn't know I'd end up sick and diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Me owning minis and having them as my service animals and doing therapy was all apart of God's plan. I believe in my [heart] God knew I needed my boys way before I did."