Phew! Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey and More Original Cast Join Reno 911! Revival

Rest easy, the entire Reno 911! squad is back on the case.

E! News has learned Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong have joined the revival of the Comedy Central series set to air on Quibi.

The additional casting comes after the revival was announced in December 2019. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, the series creators, were previously announced as writing and starring in the new season on the mobile streaming platform.

Nash is currently at work on the final season of Claws, Yarbrough is on Carol's Second Act, Lo Truglio is a series regular on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and McLendon-Covey stars on The Goldbergs.

In a release, Quibi noted Nash, McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough and Alazraqui will have starring roles while Roberts, Lo Truglio and Birdsong will be featured on the series.