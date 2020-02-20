Barkitecture Trailer Reveals Tyler Cameron Building Kyle Richards an Extravagant Dog House

Not a hoax, not a dream, The Bachelorette veteran Tyler Cameron is really hosting a show about dog house architecture called Barkitecture and there's a trailer to prove it.

In the video below, the reality star, who is serving as the general contractor on the show, and interior designer Delia Kenza take you inside the process of making "bomb customized dog houses." The series, which launches on Quibi in April, "captures the lifestyles of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who are gifting their beloved fur-babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses imaginable."

The trailer features The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards clearly impressed with the extravagant piece in her yard. "That's unbelievable," she says.