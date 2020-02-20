This Video of an Orphaned Koala Snuggling Up to a Stuffed Animal Will Melt Your Heart

Paul Ramos, a veterinarian who has been helping animals affected by Australia's bushfires, took to Instagram earlier this month to share a touching video about an orphaned koala.

The baby marsupial was rescued after losing her mother. Ramos' footage showed the koala being held by a woman in a veterinary office and then receiving a stuffed animal. The koala immediately latched onto the toy in a truly tender moment.

"This little girl unfortunately just lost her mother," Ramos wrote via Instagram. "People and Nature: Truly we are all connected, and we can and must do better. [Love] to the #wildlifecarer ‘s, local community and #wildlifevets who will step in to take care of her and hopefully, release her back to the wild."

In a separate video, Ramos explained the roles teddy bears play in helping the koalas recover.

"They need things like this," Ramos, who was at the Mosswood Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Victoria, said. "Them being, like, arboreal or tree-dwelling creatures, they need to hold onto things. So when they're transported or they come out of anesthetic, they need something to hold onto. So, literally, they'll wake up with a teddy bear. So, we have these teddy bear drives.