Go Inside Meg Ryan's New $5 Million Montecito Home

  By
    &

Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 3:50 PM

Off the market! Meg Ryan has scored a stunning new home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The You've Got Mail actress is reportedly the proud owner of a $5.25 million Montecito abode, a few hours north of Los Angeles. According to the Sotheby's property listing, Ryan's 4,135 sq. ft. farmhouse comes with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a front gate, a gorgeous pool and much more. In addition to the pool, the backyard also features an outdoor fireplace, a custom-built barbecue and food-prep cove, spa and beautiful mountains views of Santa Barbara.

The property, which has 1.51 acres of land, is extremely private, perfect for Ryan's celeb status. Ryan's new land also has more than a dozen fruit and avocado trees, as well as "mature oaks, roses, and raised-bed gardens," the listing states.

Inside, the kitchen has two ovens as well as a custom 300-bottle refrigerated walk-in wine pantry, great for entertaining friends and family!

Meg Ryan's $5 Million Montecito Home

You can check out Ryan's gorgeous new property in the gallery below!

Breathtaking Backyard

Ryan can invite guests over to enjoy her outdoor fireplace, barbecue, as well as her pool and spa.

Room With a View

The actress can get work done while enjoying a view of her outdoors.

Beautiful Bathroom

Ryan's house features 3.5 bathrooms, including one in the master suite.

Master Suite

The estate's master suite features high ceilings and two walk-in closets.

Dinner Party

Ryan can have her guests over for dinner with this adorable set-up outside.

Chef's Kitchen

The kitchen, which features stone slab counters, has two ovens as well as a 300-bottle refrigerated walk-in wine pantry.

Open Space

Ryan can feel the outdoor breeze as she sits in her living room.

