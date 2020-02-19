Go Inside Meg Ryan's New $5 Million Montecito Home

Off the market! Meg Ryan has scored a stunning new home in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The You've Got Mail actress is reportedly the proud owner of a $5.25 million Montecito abode, a few hours north of Los Angeles. According to the Sotheby's property listing, Ryan's 4,135 sq. ft. farmhouse comes with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a front gate, a gorgeous pool and much more. In addition to the pool, the backyard also features an outdoor fireplace, a custom-built barbecue and food-prep cove, spa and beautiful mountains views of Santa Barbara.

The property, which has 1.51 acres of land, is extremely private, perfect for Ryan's celeb status. Ryan's new land also has more than a dozen fruit and avocado trees, as well as "mature oaks, roses, and raised-bed gardens," the listing states.

Inside, the kitchen has two ovens as well as a custom 300-bottle refrigerated walk-in wine pantry, great for entertaining friends and family!