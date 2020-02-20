Stay! These 6 Dog-Friendly Hotels Are a Real Treat

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Feb. 20, 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is there anything better than a road trip? Yes, there is: Road-tripping with your dog! We've driven cross-country countless times with our dear dogs, and many pups are frequent fliers these days too. It's only makes sense that hotels and resorts are rolling out the red carpet for you and your Very Important Pets, with amenities to make both their stay and yours extra-special: From pet-friendly room service menus to poolside bungalows with private backyards.
Below are six of our furry-friend favorites. Alert the pupparazzi—your canine crew has arrived!
Dubbed "the Last Best Place," this posh but down-to-earth Montana mountain resort is situated on a sprawling, 37,000-acre, authentic working cattle ranch in western Montana. Paws Up's luxury homes are dog-friendly, and activities include horseback riding, water sports, fly-fishing, sleigh rides and other winter sports in season, drum circles, hiking, paint 'n' pour, gourmet meals and so much more. The Resort at Paws Up will provide you and your pooch with a complimentary kennel, a Paws Up collar and a bag of homemade treats. In addition, your pet will enjoy a freshly made treat from their pet-friendly room service menu.
This remodeled 1960s mid-century modern boutique hotel is an artists' dream. From the fully restored pool to the A-shaped entrance and exposed posts and beams, Hotel McCoy is the best of both worlds. Come nightfall, get cozy by the fire pit with your pup, play a game of ping-pong, foosball or sack toss, and end the evening with a nightcap from local breweries and vintners in the Tucson Climate Club bar. Or curl up in your room with its retro fridge and 55-inch Smart Roku HDTV. In the morning, treat yourself to their PopTart and oatmeal bar!
Located on the banks of Oak Creek in the heart of Sedona's famed Red Rock country, L'Auberge de Sedona resort is a place where guests celebrate, connect, heal and relax. L'Auberge de Sedona's cottages offer dog-friendly accommodations that'll make you and your furry friends feel right at home. When you check in, your pup will receive a goodie bag containing a toy, treats and clean-up bags, plus a map of nearby walking trails. The resort also offers dog beds and bowls of various sizes for use while at L'Auberge. We definitely recommend booking a dog-friendly Red Rock Jeep tour if your pup can handle it.
Are you and your pack on the hunt for great music? The tunes never stop at the Hutton Hotel. Catch live acts in Nashville's best venue, Analog, and enjoy complimentary tickets to a show of your choice. In addition, play your favorite records in the lobby during the hotel's twice daily Vinyl Hour. When you and your dog arrive, Hutton Hotel will set up their Pawsitively Perfect amenities, including a bowl, leash and treats.
Is your pup ready to be pampered like a canine celebrity? Then head to the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach. It's part of the Kimpton hotel family, which is probably the most pet-friendly hotel chain we know. For example, all Kimpton hotels have a nightly wine reception, and pets are welcome to join the party at select hotels. The Surfcomber is located in a historic Art Deco building, with a palm-tree-lined pool and a silky sand beach as its playground. Just remember your sunscreen!
OK, we're saving this gem for last—we almost hate to let the secret out! A Place in the Sun is comprised of 18 bungalows situated around a courtyard with a pool, barbecue, jacuzzi and putting green. Attention film fans: The location was originally built to house the crew of the Elizabeth Taylor classic A Place in the Sun. So, about these bungalows, depending on whether you book a 1-2 bedroom or a studio, they come with a kitchen (or kitchenette), and some have their own private fenced yard—perfect for relaxing with your furry loved one. When it comes time to hit the town with your dog, we recommend brunch at Pinocchio's, lunch at Jake's and dinner at Spencer's.
Make any day Valentine's Day with these sweet gifts for your furry friends!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?