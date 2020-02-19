Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry's Spirit Visited Her in a Dream

Lili Reinhart took to Twitter on Wednesday and recalled a dream she had about the late Luke Perry.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke...and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," the 23-year-old actress wrote on the social network. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side."

Perry died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.

After news of Perry's passing broke, several celebrities, including Reinhart, paid tribute on social media.

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," the Betty Cooper star tweeted. "I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

Cole Sprouse, who also appears on Riverdale, remembered him during an interview with Andrew Freund, as well.

"We're recovering," he said at the time. "It's obviously not the easiest thing to talk about. But he was well loved and there's been an outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, which just goes to show what a wonderful person he was and how much he impacted people's lives and impacted our lives."